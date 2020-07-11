Police launch manhunt as prisoner, 21, due in court escapes custody

Police have launched a manhunt following a prisoner due in court today escaped custody after claiming that he was ill then fled hospital.

Officers swooped on Reddish Vale Country Park in Stockport, Greater Manchester, throughout searches today.

A police helicopter has also been scrambled to the scene to search for a 21-year-old man due to seem at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court.

The prisoner claimed that he was feeling poorly and was taken fully to Tameside General Hospital under guard before managing to flee.

Police have launched a manhunt following a prisoner due in court in Manchester today escaped custody after claiming that he was ill then fled hospital

Officers swooped on Reddish Vale Country Park in Stockport, Greater Manchester, during searches this afternoon

The suspect from Ashton-under-Lyne is charged with two counts of burglary, three counts of theft of automobile theft, shoplifting, a public order offence and possession of a bladed article.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: ‘A search is currently ongoing in Reddish Vale Country Park.

‘Earlier today, a 21-year-old man was due to seem in court in regards to eight offences, including burglary and theft.

‘After consultation with medical professionals, that he was taken fully to hospital with concerns for his welfare.

‘A short time ago, he absconded from hospital. A search is ongoing.’