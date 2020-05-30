Police issue fresh appeal over death of man at Kent castle | Kent

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses after a “dreadful incident” wherein a man died within the grounds of a Kent castle.

Charlie Hilder, 66, from Essex, died at Lullingstone castle on Thursday afternoon, after emergency companies have been referred to as to the scene.

Officers mentioned it had been reported that Hilder might have been concerned in an altercation with two youngsters close to a lake earlier than his death, citing reviews of rocks being thrown.

The death is being handled as unexplained and a postmortem examination is anticipated to happen on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Gavin Moss, from the Kent and Essex severe crime directorate, mentioned: “We continue to appeal for information from anybody who witnessed the incident or saw two young people in the vicinity of the lake between 12pm and 7pm. One of them may have been carrying a fishing rod.”

He added: “There were lots of people in the area including cyclists, joggers, dog walkers, anglers and golfers. Some will have taken photographs or videos that may assist us with our inquiries and we are particularly keen to speak to anybody who was near the gatehouse on the estate or in a car park next to the lake.”

Charlie Hilder. Photograph: Family handout/PA

Police additionally wish to converse to the proprietor of a drone they consider might have been flying within the space at the time of the incident.

Local fishermen have expressed shock and unhappiness at Hilder’s death. In a tribute, the Kingfisher Angling and Preservation Society mentioned: “The society has been shocked and greatly saddened to hear of the death of Mr Charles Hilder. At this stage we would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Charlie’s family and friends.”

On its web site, the society warns members about poaching within the space. It has been reported that Hilder spent Thursday morning serving to to inventory the five-hectare (14-acre) lake with rainbow trout.

The incident adopted what locals described as a spate of delinquent behaviour within the picturesque village across the 15th-century castle.

The Conservative native MP, Laura Trott, mentioned the police had confirmed there can be an instantaneous elevated presence. “My thoughts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones at this difficult and sad time,” she wrote.