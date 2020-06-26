Police issue dispersal order to celebrating Liverpool fans | Football News





Liverpool fans celebrate at Anfield when they were crowned Premier League champions

Merseyside police have issued a dispersal order for the city centre after Liverpool fans gathered for another night to celebrate winning a first Premier League title.

The order was issued underneath the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and can remain in place until June 28.

A Section 34 Dispersal Order has been issued around the Liverpool City Centre (seen on map) underneath the ASB, Crime and Policing Act 2014 following large gatherings in your community this evening. The order will soon be in place until 28th June. pic.twitter.com/6BVSZzibKI — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) June 26, 2020

Crowds gathered outside Anfield on Thursday as Liverpool secured their first league title in 30 years, after closest challengers Manchester City were beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Merseyside Police made 10 arrests for public order offences on Thursday night during the festivities.

Huge crowds of fans sang songs and let off flares outside Anfield, prompting warnings from police worried about mass gatherings ignoring social distancing measures.

Celebrations have continued 24 hours later as fans congregated in Liverpool city centre, despite Mayor Joe Anderson reiterating that the spread of coronavirus was “still a real risk”.

Celebrations for Liverpool’s title win keep on 24 hours later

Mayor Anderson tweeted: “I appreciate #LFC fans want to celebrate but please, for your own safety, and that of others, go home and celebrate at home. Covid-19 is still a major risk and our city has already lost far too many people to the illness.”

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram also took to social media marketing and said: “We’re not saying this to be party poopers but hundreds of people have already died in our region because of coronavirus. Until it’s safe for us to come together, please celebrate at home.”

Liverpool City Council responded to the events stating: “We can’t move fans or do something to prevent them gathering. We don’t have the power to do this.

“If you know someone out celebrating right now, please message them and ask them to bring the celebration home.”