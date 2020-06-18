Police issue CCTV pictures of 35 people they want to question over violence at protests

Advertisement

Police have released images of 35 people they want to speak to associated with violence at protests in London this month.

Clashes have broken out in the main city in recent weeks, where there have been demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and among people claiming to protect statues in the city.

The Metropolitan Police said they are trying to find people in relation to a number of violent public order offences which occurred during demonstrations between June 3 and 13.

Commander Bas Javid said while the great majority of people had protested peacefully, ‘a small minority have attended with the only purpose of attacking police, or violently confronting other protesters’.

He said almost 230 arrests have now been made up to now, 128 of which related to Saturday’s gathering which saw far-right demonstrators clash with officers near the Palace of Westminster and Trafalgar Square.

Mr Javid appealed to the public because of their help to identify people.

He said: ‘We are now seeking the public’s help in pinpointing people, who we need to talk to about the violence seen at the protests. If you have any information, regardless of how small, please make contact.’

Police have been looking through hours of CCTV, officers’ human anatomy worn video and footage circulated on social media to identify people who may have been associated with violence, the Met said.

The force added there is a ‘high likelihood’ they will be releasing more pictures of the others wanted associated with the clashes ‘in due course’.