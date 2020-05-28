Police investigate woman’s death after paracetamol overdose in Merseyside hospital | UK news

Police are investigating how hospital workers gave a 30-year-old lady an overdose of paracetamol shortly earlier than she died, as a coroner started an inquest to find out whether or not it had brought on her death.

Laura Higginson, a mom with two youngsters, from Widnes, Merseyside, died in Whiston hospital, in Prescot, on 19 April 2017. Her household stated they had been initially instructed she died from sepsis and organ failure, however a number of months later discovered that she had been given an excessive amount of paracetamol for 2 days in the fortnight earlier than her death.

Medics realised their mistake after giving her too excessive a dose for 2 days and administered an antidote. But allegedly they failed to inform her husband, Antony Higginson. He stated he solely discovered concerning the overdose when his GP despatched him a replica of the autopsy report months later.

Higginson stated he was “apoplectic” that nobody had beforehand talked about it. Ever since his discovery he has been preventing to search out out whether or not the overdose brought on her death and who was liable for giving the dose that was too excessive for his spouse’s very slender body. At the time she was very underweight, a symptom of a uncommon kidney dysfunction named Gitelman syndrome.

The hospital, a part of the St Helens and Knowsley instructing hospitals NHS belief, belatedly admitted that for 2 days its workers administered a dose to his spouse that was appropriate for a heavier lady.

Although taken safely by tens of millions of individuals daily, paracetamol, ingested in the improper portions, is the most typical reason behind liver failure in Britain.

The hospital belief doesn’t settle for that the overdose brought on her death. A coroner initially determined to not open an inquest into her death, prompting Higginson to marketing campaign towards that call. He stated he employed attorneys at “enormous emotional and financial costs to the family” to search out out the reality.

Last week, Julie Goulding, the brand new senior coroner for Sefton, Knowsley and St Helens, determined she did have an obligation to investigate the death of Laura Higginson, after receiving “fresh medical evidence”.

Slater and Gordon, solicitors representing her husband in his bid to sue the hospital belief for scientific negligence, had offered the coroner proof from an professional witness claiming that the overdose had brought on his spouse’s untimely death.

Opening after which adjourning the inquest on Thursday at Southport city corridor, Goulding stated: “The inquest will now be adjourned to enable the investigation to take place … The important thing to say is that, should there be [criminal] charges brought in respect of this matter in due course, then the [inquest’s] investigation is highly likely to be suspended.”

The inquest heard {that a} publish mortem on 24 April 2017 discovered that Laura Higginson died from a number of organ failure on account of micronodular cirrhosis.

Merseyside police stated: “We can confirm that an investigation is currently underway following the death of Laura Higginson at Whiston hospital on 19 April 2017. As such it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Higginson’s lawyer, John Doyle, stated: “The trust have now, after three years, admitted that administering the paracetamol overdose was negligent, however they continue to deny it caused or contributed to Laura’s death.

“Given Laura’s incredibly tragic premature death, it is disappointing Mr Higginson and the family has had to wait so long, but it is right that failings are now recognised by the [NHS] trust and due process is followed.”

An NHS belief spokesperson stated: “The trust offers its sincere condolences to the family of the late Mrs Higginson. Following her death an immediate and thorough investigation was carried out. The findings of independent clinical experts do not concur with the views of Mr Higginson and will be presented to the coroner during the inquest.”