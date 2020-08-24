Police in Wisconsin shoot Black man in back multiple times, sparking protests

Protesters collected following the police shooting of a man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, onSunday The man was transferred to the healthcare facility in severe condition, according to police.

Video that apparently reveals the shooting started distributing on social networks. The video, which appears to have actually been drawn from throughout the street, reveals the man walking an SUV as police chew out him with weapons drawn, with one officer carefully following theman As the man opens the driver-side door of the lorry, the officer gets the back of the man’s t-shirt and appears to fire numerous shots into the guysback At least 7 shots are heard in the video, however it is uncertain the number of officers fired.

In a declaration, Kenosha Police stated they were contacted us to the 28th Avenue and 40th Street around 5:11 p.m for a “domestic incident.” They likewise stated the Wisconsin Department of Justice will be examining the shooting.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers launched a declaration in which he recognized the man who was shot as Jacob Blake and stated he was “shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight.”

“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” Evers stated.

People started gathering at the scene following the shooting. One next-door neighbor informed CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT-TV that the man who was shot …