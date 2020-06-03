Police in Los Angeles arrive at mayor’s residence where protesters have been demonstrating all day

Police stand at the Manhattan Bridge on Tuesday night time in New York. Seth Wenig/AP

In New York, tensions have been excessive earlier tonight with protesters on the Manhattan Bridge and police on either side — nevertheless it seems police at the moment are permitting protesters to stroll away and go away the world.

Protesters holding indicators and holding their arms up slowly stroll off, again to the Brooklyn facet, as police stand to the facet.

“We haven’t seen them make arrests or taking folks into custody, allowing those on the bridge to make their way off the bridge,” stated CNN Correspondent Jason Carroll at the scene.

“So far this falls in line with a lot of the tactics we have seen, not just tonight but last night as well, with the police taking a step back — allowing some of the demonstrators to have their voice,” stated Carroll.

What occurred: Earlier at present, some protesters splintered from a bigger group demonstrating in Brooklyn.

They tried to cross the Manhattan Bridge into Manhattan, however have been stopped by police. They stayed caught on the bridge, with some petrified of arrests, earlier than turning round and peacefully strolling off.

“Police are standing by — the tactic is take a backseat approach at this point and allow them to continue marching,” stated Carroll.