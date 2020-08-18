Police in Istanbul Detain Uyghurs in Rare Instance of Harassment by Turkish Authorities

Authorities in Turkey’s monetary capital Istanbul bugged and briefly apprehended a group of Uyghurs who collected on the city’s renowned Taksim Square using Tee shirts with images of missing out on family members back house in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), group members stated.

The 9 Uyghurs were presenting for group pictures on Monday afternoon when they were approached by police who required that they erase the images and turn their Tee shirts inside-out to obscure the info about their member of the family, according to Jewlan Shirmemet, a Uyghur trainee in Istanbul who arranged the event.

News of the rare event of Uyghurs being targeted by Turkish authorities, which went viral on social networks, has actually triggered issues over China’s growing impactin Turkey Many of the more than 50,000 Uyghurs who live in Turkey ran away there to get away persecution in China, and Uyghurs typically see the nation as a sanctuary and supporter for their rights.

“We posed for a photo in our T-shirts in front of the [Republic Monument] statue in Taksim Square when the police came and said we had to delete our photos, so we deleted them,” Shirmemet informed RFA’s Uyghur Service.

“Later, when we were leaving, they informed us we needed to either remove the Tee shirts or use them turned …