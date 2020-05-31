Police in Flint Put Down Weapons and Join Protesters Over George Floyd Killing



It was a exceptional sight … a cop places down his baton and helmet and joins protesters in solidarity.

It went down Saturday in Michigan’s Flint Township, the place Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson engaged protesters in the wake of George Floyd‘s brutal killing by the hands of rogue cops.

Swanson had an actual dialog with some people in the gang, saying, “This is the way it’s supposed to be … police working with the community. When we see injustice, we call it out on the police side and on the community side. All we had to do was talk to them, and now we’re walking with them.”

He added, “The cops in this community, we condemn what happened. That guy [Chauvin] is not one of us.”

And, with that … the Sheriff and a few of his deputies joined the gang assembled in a Target and started marching. They had been united for greater than 2 hours, and the march ended at Flint’s police station, the place issues might have in any other case gotten out of hand. They had been met by a line of deputies decked out in riot gear. The protesters and cops started speaking, and all of it ended with fist bumps and hugs.