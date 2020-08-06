Police in China’s Guangdong Order Eviction of Exiled Dissident’s Family

Dissident Liu Sifang, who fled China after a nationwide crackdown on activists led by police in the eastern province of Shandong, says his family is being harassed by authorities back home after being prevented from joining him.

Liu was among a group of fellow dissidents, rights attorneys, and other activists who gathered on Dec. 13, 2019 in the southeastern province of Fujian.

Shandong police are now leading a nationwide operation that has detained at least eight people and questioned many others following the gathering at a restaurant in Fujian’s port city of Xiamen to socialize and to share ideas about China’s development.

Participants hailed from across China, and have been tracked down and detained in Fujian, Shandong, Beijing, Hebei, Sichuan, and Zhejiang.

Some are in hiding, while one dissident, Siu Sifang, managed to leave the country.

But he said the authorities in the southern province of Guangdong are now going after his wife, Lu Lina, and the couple’s child, in Foshan city.

“The landlord basically told them that the local police had come to visit him and told him not to rent them a home,” Liu told RFA on Wednesday. “This is because I attended a gathering in Xiamen at the end of last year.”

“I am now in the United States, and the authorities hate that I have not been arrested…