Trevor Noah shared his ideas on the George Floyd protests throughout Friday’s episode of “The Daily Show.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

As protesters across the country demand justice for George Floyd and different victims of racism and police brutality, Hollywood is continuous to amplify the cause on social media and onscreen.

During Friday evening’s at-home episode of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah delivered a passionate speech on Floyd’s killing, the activism his demise has spurred and the combined reactions to that activism — significantly calling out these denouncing looting.

“Think about that unease that you felt watching that Target being looted,” Noah mentioned. “Try to imagine how it must feel for black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day. Because that’s fundamentally what’s happening in America: Police in America are looting black bodies.”

After sharing a photograph of Floyd on the homepage of her website, Beyoncé posted a robust video message on Instagram Saturday and inspired followers to signal a petition searching for justice for Floyd and his household.

“We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken, and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown and anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now,” Beyoncé mentioned.

“No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family in humanity. He’s our family because he’s a fellow American,” she added.

Here’s a sampling of different movie star reactions from Jane Fonda, Jay-Z, Jamie Foxx, Michael Jordan, Lil Nas X, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Kacey Musgraves and extra.

“Because we’re white, we have had privilege. Even the poorest of us have had privilege. We need to recognize that, and we have to understand what it is that keeps racism in place: the policies, redlining, banking policies, mortgage policies.” — @JaneFonda pic.twitter.com/HcQmihaF3v — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) June 1, 2020

JAY-Z releases assertion “I prevail on every politician, prosecutor and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right, have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters and mothers in pain and look at yourselves.” pic.twitter.com/ELenL7Xjlc — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) June 1, 2020

this riot/protest state of affairs is identical as a toddler being bullied at college. you are silent whereas they are being mistreated however upset after they lastly snap again. had u spoke up whereas they had been being mistreated they wouldn’t have needed to snap again. silence equals complicity. — nope (@LilNasX) May 31, 2020

“This isn’t the way. Go home. Vote.” Been there, finished that, will do it once more. Unless you’ve gotten NEW options that veer from what we’ve been doing for GENERATIONS, reserve it. This man has a greater thought than each politician/preacher I’ve heard for the final four days. More of this. https://t.co/VBTD1ZHhfR — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 31, 2020

I’m donating to assist submit bail for arrested organizers.

Look inwards, educate your self and others.

LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

BLACK LIVES MATTER. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020

You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the road, murdered by a white cop’s knee in your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our motion. We should act – for you – and for all of these had been no cameras are current. We should. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JeMNUtkXv6 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 27, 2020

CHARGE AND CONVICT THE MURDERERS RESPONSIBLE FOR GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 27, 2020

When will the vast majority of protests & outrage be led by white individuals & law enforcement officials in all places? These are your individuals killing us. Why are OUR voices & outrage LOUDER THAN YOURS throughout these occasions? WE DIDN’T DO THIS. I’m bored with US HAVING TO DO THE WORK YOU SHOULD BE DOING. — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 28, 2020

This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black. We are dictated by lots of of years of insurance policies which have restricted our very existence and nonetheless need to proceed to face modern-day lynchings. Here’s the factor……https://t.co/U0EfytNwdg pic.twitter.com/IimJn3RXlk — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 26, 2020

Not positive I want to observe one other lynching video. Just that image: the casualness of that cop, arms in pockets, surrounded by accomplices & armed to make up for his bodily deficits, kneeling on George Floyd’s neck and murdering him, makes me vomit rage. Justice for this man. https://t.co/N6Iz7z5XfI — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2020

After all these movies of cops beating us like slaves we nonetheless don’t don’t have any safety… no person haven’t issued a order for the police to cease killing us! Is that not attainable? Or they only saying shield your self??? https://t.co/HXuLC9HLZz — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 26, 2020

I don’t have the phrases. I’m sick and bored with this, bored with being unhappy about our individuals dying needlessly. Harassed and humiliated in these difficult occasions, I assumed we may come to collectively, however it looks like this Coronavirus has purchased out extra racism in a significant method. pic.twitter.com/vZpNHm9Zco — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 27, 2020

Rest up and get again up mama. We gotchu. We acquired one another. Check on one another, this shit is soul bruising, however we is not going to be defeated, collectively. https://t.co/KrKnKmQ4ek — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 27, 2020

I apologize to everybody anticipating to see me on Good Morning America immediately, however after the occasions in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no temper to inform America, good morning. — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 28, 2020

relaxation in energy #GeorgeFloyd an unarmed black man who was murdered by a police officer ON CAMERA. this method is failing the individuals it ought to shield. the place is the accountability? — h (@halsey) May 27, 2020

This is superbly mentioned and completely heartbreaking. How is that this nonetheless occurring?! WTF is mistaken with us?!!! https://t.co/iGFlW0meki — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) May 27, 2020