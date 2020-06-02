‘Police in America are looting black bodies’

Trevor Noah shared his ideas on the George Floyd protests throughout Friday’s episode of “The Daily Show.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

As protesters across the country demand justice for George Floyd and different victims of racism and police brutality, Hollywood is continuous to amplify the cause on social media and onscreen.

During Friday evening’s at-home episode of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah delivered a passionate speech on Floyd’s killing, the activism his demise has spurred and the combined reactions to that activism — significantly calling out these denouncing looting.

“Think about that unease that you felt watching that Target being looted,” Noah mentioned. “Try to imagine how it must feel for black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day. Because that’s fundamentally what’s happening in America: Police in America are looting black bodies.”

After sharing a photograph of Floyd on the homepage of her website, Beyoncé posted a robust video message on Instagram Saturday and inspired followers to signal a petition searching for justice for Floyd and his household.

“We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken, and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown and anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now,” Beyoncé mentioned.

“No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family in humanity. He’s our family because he’s a fellow American,” she added.

Here’s a sampling of different movie star reactions from Jane Fonda, Jay-Z, Jamie Foxx, Michael Jordan, Lil Nas X, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Kacey Musgraves and extra.



