Police identify suspect accused of beheading Christopher Columbus statue in Waterbury | News

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police have got identified the individual accused of beheading typically the Christopher Columbus statue.

On July four around a few:30 a new.m., law enforcement were known as to City Hall and located the head of the Christopher Columbus statue was damaged off and on the earth.

Police acquired surveillance video clip that revealed a suspect hitting the mind of typically the statue having an unknown thing before leaving behind. Several moments later, typically the suspect delivered, climbed the statue, in addition to struck your head several even more times until it finally fell away from. Police observed the nasal area was absent from the mind.

Police investigating after Waterbury’s Christopher Columbus statue is beheaded

The suspect ran away from and didn’t return.

Detectives later discovered that a person was trying to get rid of the damaged off nasal area from the statue.

Police identified the suspect to be 22-year-old Brandon Ambrose of Port Chester, NEW YORK.

Detectives are usually actively trying to find Ambrose. He will be billed with felony mischief, desecration of home and larceny in typically the sixth level.

Anyone together with information on Ambrose’s whereabouts comes up to contact Waterbury police from 203-574-6941.