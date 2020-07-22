Police hunt hoaxers who posted fake COVID-19 health notices in Melbourne towers

A police hunt is underway for hoaxers who posted fake government notices in a Melbourne tower block ordering residents to adhere to bogus COVID-19 advice.

The poster, which had an imitation logo purporting to be from the Department of Health and Human Services, was found taped in various places across a Mentone apartment complex.

‘To all residence (sic),’ it begins.

‘This letter is to advise you all that a resident in this building has tested positive for CoronaVirus (sic) and that precaution measures are to adhere to those living within the confines of this building.’

A police hunt is underway after fake coronavirus notices (pictured) were found around a Melbourne apartment tower

‘Please keep hygiene standards high and avoid touching handrails and door handles entering and exiting the building compounds.’

The hoax warning also asked residents to ‘please keep hallway door ways open’.

The grammatical error, along with others littered through the document, sparked suspicion, prompting someone familiar with the incident to share the letter with 3AW Breakfast‘s Rumour File on Wednesday morning.

The radio station contacted the COVID-19 hotline and police who confirmed there was no case in that apartment block and the letter is a fake.

‘Investigations are now underway as to who on earth would do such a thing,’ Ross Stevenson reported.

It is not the first time fraudsters have made counterfeit notices to poke fun at the pandemic.

Last week, fake council signs encouraging children to use playground equipment because they are ‘safe’ from coronavirus were found across parks in Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs.