Police horse bolts as thousands clash with police at Black Lives Matter demonstrations in London

A female police officer was injured when a protester threw a bike at her horse and it bolted and sent her in to a traffic light, amid chaotic scenes at the Black Lives Matter protest tonight.

Footage shows the demonstration in central London turning violent as protestors begin to launch projectiles at police officers as hours of peaceful rallies draw to an in depth.

Through piecing together pictures, bystanders’ videos and eye-witness accounts at the scene, this how the dramatic situation unfolded.

Demonstrators were caught launching bicycles at police horses during violent scenes on Whitehall, central London on Saturday

Protestor hurls bike at horse

Amid the increasingly tense backdrop, a masked protester wearing a dark blue overcoat and black gloves is seen picking up a Boris bike in front of Downing Street.

He then deliberately hurtles the bicycle straight in to the path of a group of police horses.

Witnesses reported another two incidents where bikes are believed to have already been thrown towards horses at around the same time.

One masked man was seen purposefully rolling a Boris bike straight to the path of a mounted horse. Others were seen on social networking throwing projectiles such as water bottles at riot police

Bike hits the horse

The bike hits among the horses on its right side before falling over, causing the horse to rear up as its rider tries to create it in check.

Others reported a missile, possibly a flare, also hit an officer on horseback which may have led to the panic.

One bystander said: ‘One flare was an inch from my head. It went right past me and hit the officer’s shield. A bike was thrown at the horse.’

The Met Police confirmed tonight while they are still investigating what happened, no animals were injured in the protests.

A police horse, believed to have a female rider, bolts after being hit with a bicycle. The horse quickly turns and makes its way down Whitehall as terrified crowds scatter to have out of the way

Terrified horse bolts

Shocking images show the horse in a state of panic, with the female rider struggling to remain in get a handle on as the horse goes onto its hind legs after the attack.

Seconds later your pet then bolts straight down Whitehall, the main road for protestors moving between Trafalgar Square and Parliament.

The horse’s distress leads to chaotic scenes, with protestors scattering in all directions to have out of the path of the horse.

Footage captures the minute the horse’s rider is slammed in to a traffic light post near Downing Street

Female rider hits traffic light

In yet another video clip, the horse is spotted running full pelt down the crowded street, with other mounted officers following closely behind.

Shocking footage then shows the horse slam its rider in to a traffic light sign on a central reservation of the trail.

The impact of the blow forces the feminine rider off the horse to the ground. The other mounted officers then rush up to her as protestors launch projectiles including plastic and glass bottles.

The runaway police horse then turns straight back on it self, slamming a demonstrator to the ground as it attempts to flee the scene

Riderless horse hits protestor

The now-riderless horse charges through protestors trying to escape the crowds.

After violently turning around, the animal runs straight into a demonstrator, knocking them to the ground.

Another bystander then captures the horse running up Whitehall before turning off down Horse Guards Avenue, and eventually making its own method to its stables.

The injured officer is observed being pulled off the road by two other officers and a protestor. Met Police have confirmed she actually is recovering in hospital

Female officer is hospitalised

Back in front of Downing Street, two officers and a demonstrator are noticed dragging the fallen horse rider from the street. She is thought to have been knocked unconscious in the fall.

Met Police said last night: ‘The officer is currently in hospital, receiving treatment on her behalf injuries that aren’t life threatening.

‘The officer fell from her horse and we are examining the full circumstances of what took place.’

The Metropolitan Police told MailOnline that they are continuing to investigation the cause of the incident.

The officer (pictured) lay motionless on the floor following an incident near Downing Street on Saturday afternoon

Thousands of protestors took to the streets of London today to protest against police brutality, following a death people citizen George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.

Protestors congregated in Parliament Square and Downing Street before moving throughout the other locations in the Capital including Battersea and Victoria.

The scenes on Saturday are the latest in a string of protests to possess taken place through the week in London.

The officer was moved to the pavement (pictured) after he collided with a traffic light whilst moving at high-speed on the horse

The demonstrations occurred despite please from Government ministers, including Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Matt Hancock, to not break lockdown regulations and attend the protests.

Some protestors were seen wearing face masks and other way of protective equipment.

Elsewhere in London, popular boxer Anthony Joshua attended a Black Lives Matter demonstration in his hometown of Watford.

The heavyweight boxing champion made a separate speech calling for the requirement to ‘speak out in peaceful demonstrations’ and never to protest with ‘selfish motives and turning it into rioting and looting’.

There have also been protests in major UK cities such as Manchester, Cardiff, Sheffield and Newcastle.