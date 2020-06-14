Police have issued no quarantine fines in a week

The Greek government has extended its ban on UK holidaymakers until June 30.

The country, which is because of reopen to international tourism on Monday June 15, was initially because of welcome individuals from the UK.

However, Athens announced that the suspension of air links with Britain will continue for another a couple of weeks.

“The ban [on passenger flights from] Great Britain remains in place for another two weeks,” the tourism minister, Harry Theoharis, said in a televised presentation of the country’s health policies.

Greek officials said the move was in line with the EU Commission’s advice that the EU must reopen its external borders in a “strictly coordinated” way.

It was also announced that travellers coming from Italy, Spain and the Netherlands will only manage to fly in to Athens, and would have to undergo testing on landing in Greece.

Arrivals who test positive will have to quarantine for 14 days at a designated hotel, paid for by the Greek state.

This news comes as a Greek tourism chief said the country’s islands face economic “wipeout” unless British holidaymakers can visit this summer.