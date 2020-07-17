Police hand out gift cards donated by Tyler Perry

Atlanta Police Department officers handed out gift cards to town near the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Filmmaker Tyler Perry says he donated the gift cards in order to “bridge unity” between officers and the community they serve.
