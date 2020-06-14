Police forces EIGHT times more likely to fire Tasers

Police officers are almost eight times more likely to fire their Tasers in a few parts of the country than in the others.

Analysis of official figures conducted by The Mail on Sunday reveals huge discrepancies in the utilization of the electric-shock stun guns across England and Wales.

Officers in Humberside and Durham are the most trigger-happy, discharging their Tasers at more than twice the rate of those in London, despite being far more rural regions. Officers in Hampshire are the most restrained.

Our research comes amid growing demands more scrutiny on how the weapons are employed before they truly are introduced more widely.

Conservative MP Tim Loughton, a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee, required ‘stronger national guidance if we have big differentials used between forces’.

He said: ‘It’s time to take stock of how Tasers may be used proportionately and appropriately sufficient reason for consistency.

‘We’re entitled to know whether you might be as likely or as unlikely to be Tasered in Durham as you are in Southampton for an equivalent public order issue.’

Tasers, which deliver a high-voltage electric shock to temporarily incapacitate a person, were drawn accurate documentation 23,451 times a year ago, though in four out of five cases these were not fired.

Around one in four officers –35,000 out of 124,000 – are comprehended to now carry the weapons.

But with each force making an unique decisions on the deployment, our analysis shows stark discrepancies in their use.

According to the newest figures, since the 12 months from April 2018, officers in Durham and Humberside fired Tasers at a rate of almost once for every 20 serving officers. That compares to once for every 50 officers in London and when for every 165 in Hampshire.

Police in Avon and Somerset – which plans to increase the quantity of Taser-trained officers by more than 45 per cent to 650 – had the next highest rate, firing on 108 occasions, once for each and every 25 officers.

Last year, Durham and Northamptonshire forces announced that front-line officers could have a Taser, sparking criticism from some chief constables and campaigners. The Police Federation of England and Wales, which represents officers, is keen for more of these to carry Tasers.

But watchdogs at the Independent Office for Police Conduct are investigating at the least five incidents of Tasers being discharged, including one being fired at NHS worker Desmond Ziggy Mombeyarara, 34, facing his son at a petrol station in Greater Manchester last month.

In 2018-19, the Manchester force fired Tasers 242 times – more than twice the amount for West Midlands Police, a similar-sized force.

However, statistics also showed that guns were involved with 603 operations in the West Midlands, compared with 101 in Manchester.

Activists at the StopWatch campaign group claim Tasers are now being overused by police, and not deployed in case of an imminent threat as guidelines dictate.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi, of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: ‘The deployment of a Taser will vary from force to force due to many factors. There is a national training course and approved professional practice. Statistics regarding its use have remained consistent for yesteryear 13 years.

‘The mere presence of a Taser will do to bring 85 percent of violent or potentially violent incidents to a swift and safe conclusion without the need to fire the unit.’