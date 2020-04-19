Police fine three Londoners for making a 250-mile trip

Three campers were captured after driving greater than 250 miles to camp at a Welsh appeal area.

Police claim the team were captured at the stunning coastline in Mwnt, West Wales, where they were handed penalties and also quickly sent out packaging.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police claimed: ‘Three males from the London location lay having actually established camp at Mwnt.

Welsh appeal area, Mwnt in Wales where three males from London attempted to camp

Welsh appeal area, Mwnt in south Ceredigion is 250 miles from London

‘They had actually taken a trip a substantial range just to be fined and also sent out right back house.

Mwnt coastline is preferred with pedestrians and also site visitors as seals and also dolphins can typically be seen from the coastline.

Mwnt is an old website and also is additionally recognized for an old church near its high cliff side which can be seen in this image

The Irish Sea off Mwnt is abundant in wild animals, being a normal summertime house to dolphins, seals and also cetaceans.

Mwnt is recognized for having high cliffs and also one little cubbyhole with a sandy coastline

The Daily Mail positioned Mwnt top of its listing of ‘Europe’s leading 10 loveliest covert coastlines’