Police, FBI investigating after professional poker player’s burned body found at state park in Michigan

The body was found at a parking lot near the Pontiac Lake Trail the early morning of July 13, according to White Lake Township Police Department.
The press release categorizes the occurrence as a murder.
Detective Lieutenant Christopher Hild informed WXYZ that the case might be linked to Zhao’s journeys in the poker circuit around the nation, or might be the outcome of conference somebody in the location when she returned just recently.
“She was a free spirit in the truest sense,” Meredith Rogowski stated, according to WXYZ. “She played by her own rules. She followed her dreams. Absolutely brilliant.”
The FBI in Michigan is offering technical and other support to support the examination at the demand of the White Lake police.
“We will make any and all of our resources available to WLPD for as long as they are needed,” Special Agent Mara Schneider with the FBI in Detroit informed CNN.
Police are asking anybody who may have seen Zhao in between July 11 and 13 to get in touch with the White Lake Township Police Department.
White Lake has to do with a 40- mile drive northwest from downtownDetroit
