Police fail in attempt to tase Ahmaud Arbery during 2017 incident – video | US news

Police tried to use a Taser on Ahmaud Arbery, the slain Georgia jogger, after questioning why he was sitting alone in his automotive in a park one morning in November 2017, in accordance to records and a police video obtained by the Guardian.

The video comes to gentle as regulation enforcement in the world faces scrutiny after Arbery was shot useless by two white males whereas out for a run in February. Police didn’t initially arrest Gregory and Travis McMichael, who chased down and killed the unarmed Arbery, and a prosecutor assigned to the case wrote a lengthy memo explaining why the killing was legally justified.

In a joint assertion to the Guardian, attorneys working for the Arbery household described the video as a transparent depiction of ‘a state of affairs the place Ahmaud was harassed by Glynn county law enforcement officials’.