Police ‘Don’t Know’ If They’ll Ever Find Naya Rivera’s Body – Search Complicated Due To Visibility & Debris

This story just keeps getting decidedly more gut wrenching.

As you’re likely aware of right now, Naya Rivera went missing on Wednesday after she rented a pontoon boat for each day on Lake Piru in Ventura County, CA with her 4-year-old son, Josey. After the boat was overdue for get back following the three-hour rental, staff found it at the north side of the water and discovered the little one sleeping alone on the empty vessel. Alarms were raised, and the worst feared.

Related: Naya Rivera Seemed Happy Weeks Before Her Disappearance

Josey told investigators he and his mom went for a swim and she never came ultimately back, leading officers to believe the actress had drowned. The search for the Glee star has been ongoing during the last two days, she has been presumed dead — now, police are warning due to the lake’s condition, it’s an incredibly challenging recovery mission.

During a press conference on Thursday addressing the star’s disappearance, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sargent Kevin Donoghue told the media:

“If the body is entangled in something underneath the water it may never come up… We don’t know.”

Divers are experiencing less than one foot of visibility in the water in daylight.

Absolutely terrifying.

There can also be no current evidence Rivera made it to shore, as emergency responders have searched. Donoghue thought to People:

“[Officers searched the] shoreline for almost any clues whatsoever, any personal items, any footprints, something that would indicate that she made it out from the water and because of the lack of those clues, that is why the focus of the search right now is in the water.”

Donoghue went on, sharing authorities are “checking her credit card statements” to ensure she hasn’t made any charges since her disappearance:

“We have detectives who are investigating that aspect as well. Checking her credit card statements making sure there are no charges anywhere. But based on the information we have so far, we are fairly confident the focus of our search being in the water. We want to bring closure for the family, so we really are putting our best effort forward.”

Donoghue explained Rivera’s car was available at the scene and her “personal belongings were on the boat.” CCTV video was launched on Thursday showing the 33-year-old parking her black SUV in the lake’s lot.

Related: Looking Back On Naya Rivera’s Sweet Relationship With Son Josey

Rivera was wearing shorts and a small black backpack. She helps Josey out of the car, grabs yet another bag from the trunk, and they walk over to the dock. They then rent the pontoon, board the boat, and push off.

No word on much else in this excessively sad case. We just hope divers make some progress today, as the family deserves closure. We’re considering everyone involved during this difficult time.

Check right back here for updates.