Police disperse Georgia protest after fights break out By Reuters

ATLANTA (Reuters) – Police distributed conservative demonstrators and counter protesters on Saturday as scuffles broke out in an Atlanta residential area that is house to a giant Confederate memorial.

Several lots demonstrators, numerous armed and bring Confederate fight flags, staged a rally in Stone Mountain beside a park renowned for its nine-story-high rock relief sculpting of leaders of the breakaway slave-holding states.

A mix of militia members, Confederate fans and fans of President Donald Trump took on versus over a hundred left-wing protesters, some armed, numerous bring indications or using Tee shirts supporting the Black Lives Matter motion.

After hours of screaming, and the burning of a Confederate flag, individuals started to take flags and hats from one another, conservative demonstrators sprayed pepper spray at counter protesters, and fists were tossed.

Riot police backed by a SWAT group in an armored car relocated threatening to detain anybody who stayed. No arrests were reported by police by late afternoon.

“Let’s go! Y’all are cuttin’ into my Saturday,” yelled a law enforcement officer.

