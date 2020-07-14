Police discover a live BOMB filled with ball bearings and firearm ammunition

Police have diffused a live bomb discovered in Queensland’s Moreton Bay region with the improvised explosive device stuffed full of ball bearings and bullets.

Police were called to a walkway between Caboolture Hospital and the train station around 12.30pm on Tuesday following reports of a live explosive device had been found.

The Explosive Ordnance Response Team remained on scene for several hours to secure the device and declare the area safe.

No one was injured.

A Queensland Police spokesman told Daily Mail Australia investigations are ongoing and will review CCTV.

More to come.