Police Department a Cancer That Needs to Be Cut Out, Says ‘We Don’t Want Your Damn Reforms’

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar spoke at an anti-law enforcement rally in Minneapolis this week-end and demanded the police department be ‘completely dismantled,’ comparing it to cancer that needs to be cut fully out.

“I will never c0sign on funding a police department that continues to brutalize us, and I will never stop saying not only do we need to disinvest in police, but we need to completely dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department,” she said to cheers.

Omar (D-MN) proceeded to label the entire department as “rotten to the root.”

“When somebody gets a cancer and that cancer starts to spread throughout their body and you know the root of that cancer is the leg, people say to the family of that person, ‘We have to amputate this leg in order for that cancer not to spread and kill that person,’” she continued.

When this whole thing fails, take note that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also supports the dismantling of the Minneapolis Police Department. pic.twitter.com/cW3O745oq5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2020

EXTREMIST

Numerous celebrities and lawmakers have called on police departments nationwide to be defunded in the wake of a number of rogue police horrifically killing George Floyd.

Think about that – they’ve been simultaneously celebrating rioters and arsonists while wanting to see police ripped apart. It’s about as lawless a notion as anyone could possibly promote.

Omar, however, is taking a much further step in calling for the Minneapolis police department to be completely abolished.

“So today we are saying we don’t want your damn reforms, we don’t want the slow dying of our communities to continue,” she incited. ” What we would like you to do is to slice the cancer such that it does not keep on to spread throughout our anatomical bodies.”

The only cancer currently infecting the United States of America are radical, anti-law and order lawmakers.

The Minneapolis Police Department has proven themselves beyond reform. It’s time to disband them and reimagine public safety in Minneapolis. Thank you to @MplsWard3 for your leadership on this! https://t.co/AQfHM5M6eR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 5, 2020

Late a week ago, Rep. Omar called for the Minneapolis Police Department to be power down because they had “proven themselves beyond reform.”

She appears to have gotten her wish on Sunday when nine members of the Minneapolis City Council – a veto-proof majority – publicly announced their intention to abolish the department.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) hammered the move.

“This is dangerous, counterproductive, and deeply irrational,” Crenshaw tweeted. “‘Defund the police’ is not a call from the fringes of the far left anymore. It has gone from a radical slogan to actual policy in a major American city, within days.”

That is what happens whenever you let radicals take control your city, take control your Congress, and eventually take over America.

This radical pro-criminal sentiment currently seeping into the minds of our leaders should be stopped.