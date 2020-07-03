Police clarify incident outside Constitutional Court   – Armenian News

The Armenian Police have issued clarifications regarding the the reported incident outside the Constitutional Court.

According to an official pr release, the imposed ban on the Judge Hrant Nazaryan’s entry “stemmed from the logic of the recently adopted and enacted reforms to the Constitution of Armenia.”

The Police cited, in particularly, the amended Article 213 of the organic law (adopted by the National Assembly on 22 June and effective since 26 June, 2020) requiring that the high court members or judges appointed until the entry into aftereffect of Chapter 7 of the Constitution complete their tenure and have their authority terminated provided they served “for no less than 12 years.”

A systemic analysis of the norm results in the assumption that former members and judges of the Constitutional Court don’t have any right to access the administrative premises of the building. The Police cited also procedural provisions regulating the interior pass get a handle on regime.