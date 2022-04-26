On April 26, at 6:24 pm, the police operative control center received a report that an SUV had run over a woman near the intersection of Leo-Paronyan streets. According to preliminary data, the citizen was run over by a “Toyota” car of the Traffic Police, which was in service. The victim was taken to “Nairi” medical center. The circumstances are found out by examination. RA Police

