Police chase leads officers through two counties

One man have been charged following the two-county chase Friday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — UPDATE: State troopers point out police have been called to be able to Prospect Avenue in Scranton Friday night time just before six:30 l.m. with regard to reports of the person dipped over the tyre of an automobile.

When they came, Patrick Coombes of Olyphant refused to be able to roll over the window only to have a gun in between his thighs.

Eventually, police could actually reach within and get the system.

But Coombes after that fled the particular scene plus led officers on a chase on Interstate 81 to the south into Luzerne County prior to turning about, and going back through Moosic, Scranton, plus Dunmore prior to police could actually surround their car alongside Main Street in Olyphant.

Coombes is in jail in Lackawanna County.

Several visitors sent us all videos of the white car being hunted down by government bodies.

Newswatch 16 identified a ruined Scranton authorities vehicle inside the median associated with Interstate 81 near the Pittston exit.