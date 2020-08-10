Police: Carol Stream kids fight off man attempting to abduct girl Friday night

CAROL STREAM, Ill.– A group of kids in Carol Stream have actually been credited with combating off a possible kid kidnapper Friday night.

Just after 8: 45 p.m, cops were dispatched to the 800 block of Niagara Street on the report of a possible kid kidnapping.

Police stated a group of kids, ages from 7 to 13, were strolling their bikes house when a man all of a sudden appeared behind them. The man got a girl from the group, cops stated.

The other kids combated off the man up until he launched thegirl Police stated the man got away the location as the kids flagged down a passing driver.

The young boys in the group assisted in saving her,” mom Dana Schenkel stated. “And caused the attacker to leave the scene.”

He was last seen leaving westbound on a light-blue bike with slim tires on the course in between Flint Trail and Chippewa Trail.

He is referred to as being 5’10”– 6′ 0 ″, with a typical construct and dark skin, wavy brief dark hair and a beard. Police stated he’s approximated to remain in his late 20 s.

If you have any details, you’re motivated to contact cops at 630-668-2167