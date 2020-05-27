Police ‘broke up party at house of Tory MP Rob Roberts’ 

Police broke up a financial institution vacation party at a Conservative MP’s house amid the coronavirus lockdown, in line with stories.

The Daily Mirror says two guests had been requested to go away the house of Rob Roberts, MP for Delyn in north Wales, and balloons and banners had been seen outdoors.

Superintendent Mark Pierce, from North Wales Police, instructed the paper: “In response to 2 stories of a attainable breach of Covid-19 laws, we visited an handle at Ty’n y Coed, Mold, yesterday (Monday, May 25).

“When we called at the property, two people visiting the house left following advice and no further action was taken.”

Mr Roberts tweeted on Tuesday night to say he was in London at the time of the incident.