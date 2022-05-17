MP Hayk Mamijanyan informs on his Facebook page.
“As a result of brutal and disproportionate force by the police, 77-year-old Julieta Hovhannisyan is now in Nairi Medical Center. Doctors diagnosed him with a fracture of the left humerus.
Mrs. Juliet was standing next to me today on the pedestrian crossing at the Kiyan-Orbeli intersection, without breaking any law. The police started dragging him and the other citizens. As a result, they knocked down the asphalt and broke his arm.
A number of other cases will be reported.
