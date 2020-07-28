Police: Body recovered of missing teenager in Indian Creek | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police stated they have recovered the body of a missing teenager who vanished in Indian Creek along 103 rd and State Line Road Sunday night.

Authorities recognized the teenager previously on Monday as 19- year-old Trevion “Tremaine” McAfee.

Police were called about 7: 30 p.m. Sunday to the location of the creek beneath 103 rd Street to fulfill firemens on a possible drowning.

When they got here, officers found out that a number of teenagers were swimming in the creek simply south of the bridge when McAfee got brought away by the existing.

McAfee, who apparently might not swim, went under the water simply north of the bridge and did not surface area once again, cops stated.

One member of the group attempted to save him however was not able to get to him.

Firefighters searched for the victim for over 4 hours however needed to suspend their efforts due to thunderstorms moving into the location.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, cops stated they had recovered the body of McAfee.

McAfee’s household state he was a second-year trainee at Metropolitan Community College, and he was enthusiastic about theater and music.