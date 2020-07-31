Police arrest Palestinian who killed his fiancée in Ramallah – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian security yesterday arrested a man who killed his fiancée in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, Safa news agency reported.

On Tuesday, police received a message that a 24-year-old lady had been found dead in a car in the city of Ramallah.

Police took the corpse in for investigation, spokesman Louai Zreekat said, noting that they received another message from the city of Beitunia, near Ramallah, saying that the suspect was hiding there.

Zreekat said that the police went to Beitunia and arrested a young man who confessed to killing his fiancée.

Women’s rights organisation Kayan said: “The criminal killed his fiancée Razan Miqbel, 24. He hanged her with a scarf and left her body in the car in the industrial zone of Ramallah.”

“We stand speechless against this crime, but we will never remain silent. We will expose the killers, using every possible means. This is our right to defend every woman.”

