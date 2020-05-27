Police Arrest Hundreds Amid Renewed Anti-Beijing Protests in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested greater than 300 individuals amid renewed road protests forward of China’s imposition of draconian sedition legal guidelines on the town, bypassing its Legislative Council (LegCo).

Protesters constructed barricades throughout main streets in Kowloon’s Mong Kok district with roadsigns, planking, and visitors obstacles, setting fires and inserting different obstacles on the roads to hinder the advance of riot police.

Crowds gathered close to authorities headquarters in Admiralty, in the Central enterprise district, and the Causeway Bay procuring district on Hong Kong Island, chanting slogans that included “Free Hong Kong, Revolution now!”

Some protesters additionally shouted a comparatively new slogan: “Independence for Hong Kong! The only solution!”

Some of the arrestees have been discovered in possession of Molotov cocktails and nails, in response to police, however a few of these boarding a police bus beneath obvious arrest have been schoolchildren in uniform, nonetheless carrying their backpacks, in response to images posted to social media.

“Police had arrested over 300 people for offenses including possession of offensive weapons [and] … participating in an unlawful assembly,” the police mentioned in an announcement.

Meanwhile, the town’s secretary for safety John Lee repeated the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s characterization of the protesters as “terrorists.”

“The Hong Kong government will use the strictest law possible to crack down on terrorism,” Lee instructed journalists.

He mentioned no person can be exempt from the crackdown, not even youngsters.

“In cases where there is sufficient evidence, the police and the justice department will look into bringing charges against suspects under U.N. anti-terrorism measures, as well as freezing the personal assets of suspects, even children in school uniform,” Lee mentioned.

Plan to maneuver forward

The ruling Chinese Communist Party on Monday mentioned it should carry by way of its plan to impose a draconian sedition and subversion regulation on Hong Kong, claiming it’s a part of a crackdown on “terrorism” in the town.

China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) — which often passes any authorities proposal put earlier than it — will “vote” on the plan on Thursday.

Beijing insists that the minority of protesters who’ve resisted widespread violence from riot police with barricades, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and different makeshift weapons are “terrorists.”

ofofBeijing revealed plans on May 21 to ship its feared state safety brokers into Hong Kong to pursue individuals suspected of “sedition” or “subversion,” or of doing the work of ‘overseas forces’ throughout the metropolis’s months-long protest motion.

In a transfer that many say indicators the tip of Hong Kong’s promised autonomy and conventional freedoms of speech and affiliation, state safety police from mainland China can be allowed to arrange store in Hong Kong to meet their duties beneath the brand new regulation, in response to a summary of the choice provided by state-run Xinhua information company.

The plan has been broadly condemned by overseas governments and rights teams as a breach of China’s obligations beneath the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, a U.N.-registered treaty governing the handover.

Rights teams mentioned the regulation will imply Beijing can make sure that solely voices and actions that toe the occasion line can be allowed in Hong Kong, which was promised a continuation of its conventional freedoms of the individual, publication, and affiliation beneath the handover settlement.

U.S. critiques relations

The proposed authorized transfer comes at a time when the U.S. is reviewing, beneath the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, whether or not to proceed to deal with Hong Kong as a separate jurisdiction from China, given Beijing’s rising insistence on wielding direct political energy in the town.

Beijing has mentioned the 1984 Sino-British Declaration promising the continuation of Hong Kong’s freedoms and a excessive diploma of autonomy is not more than a “historical document,” and has repeatedly warned different international locations to not intervene in its inner affairs.

Former British colonial governor Chris Patten this week known as on G7 nations to face up for Hong Kong’s freedoms, warning that President Xi Jinping is launching an all-out assault on liberal values there.



Reported by Lu Xi, Tseng Yat-yiu and Man Hoi-tsan for RFA’s Mandarin and Cantonese Services. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.