25-year-old Edgar Meliksetyan (pictured), a member of the Tumanyan community council of the Lori region, who received a gunshot wound last night, died. He was taken to “Vanadzor” hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The deceased was a resident of Lorut village.

According to the information we received, there is a house in the village, the owners of which have not lived in the house for more than 20 years, so to speak, it is a homeless house where the young people of the village gather and play games. It was in that house that an argument broke out between the deceased and a school-age teenager from his village and continued outside that house, in the middle of the village. The cause of the dispute is still unknown.

According to preliminary information, the school-age boy reported the dispute to his father, who is known in the village as “Poloshants Vigen”, and the latter intervened in the dispute and shot the council member.

We asked Suren Tumanyan, the head of the Tumanyan community, whether the suspect in the murder was a criminal or a district official.

The mayor did not provide much information about the incident, saying that after the incident, both the boy who was arguing with the deceased and the father involved in the dispute fled, and the police are looking for them.

According to Tumanyan, the deceased and the suspects in the murder are neighbors who had a godfather-godfather relationship.

Arpine SIMONYAN