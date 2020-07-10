Police appeal for information on a young teenager who disappeared from her Blue Mountains home

The family of a red-haired teenager who gone missing from her Blue Mountains home almost a month in the past are pleading with for information on her whereabouts.

Hannah Stewart, 15, remaining her loved ones home in Falcon Bridge, far western of Sydney, in mid-June to stay together with friends.

Her loved ones said the girl kept in touch for a number of days prior to she abruptly stopped conntacting them on June 19.

Her loved ones alerted authorities on Thursday that the girl was absent, with representatives now concerned with the young girl’s location.

Hannah is thought to have been coping with friends close to Sydney in addition to travelling on the train line within the areas of Granville and Campbelltown.

Her family mentioned she is furthermore know to regularly visit Castle Hill.

Hannah is usually described as fair-skinned with long reddish hair and is also about 155cm in order to 160cm extra tall with a thin construct.

NSW Police mentioned Hannah offers previously disappeared from her family home but just for extremely short intervals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts will be asked to make contact with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

