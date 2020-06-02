Police announces tightened coronavirus measures – Panorama

The Police of Armenia, inspection our bodies and different state constructions concerned in combating the unfold of Covid-19 proceed extraordinary service within the republic. As the Police reported, examine factors are positioned on roads, day by day checks are carried out in all administrative districts of capital Yerevan, the residents are checked for the supply of face masks within the streets, the exercise of financial entities and other people suggested to self isolate are monitored.

It is famous that ranging from Tuesday, the legislation enforcement might be harder with those that neglect the prescribed security guidelines and impose administrative sanctions in opposition to the offenders.

The assertion calls on residents to comply with the protection guidelines, together with sporting face masks and hold social distancing to forestall the unfold of the virus.