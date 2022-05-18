Home Top Stories Police actions with photos – aysor.am – Hot news from Armenia Top Stories Police actions with photos – aysor.am – Hot news from Armenia By Haris Hays - May 18, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail 277 citizens were brought to police stations from different parts of Yerevan. If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Top Stories Rustam Badasyan does not see the danger of a change of government, as he did not meet 50,000 people on the streets Top Stories “Do not leave Garik for an hour, Nicole, you will not digest.” The parents of the killed soldiers are protesting Top Stories We are stronger, everything will be fine. Arthur Vanetsyan (Video) Recent Posts Virgin Galactic rallies on July 11 announcement spaceflight test with Sir Richard Branson Magnitude 3.2 earthquake hits Los Angeles, near Simi Valley “They speak in silence, we speak in tears.” Khachik Manukyan |: Morning “We are fighting for the homeland, and every price is worth paying for that... There are fundamental disagreements between Baku’s “Yerjan” over the status of Nagorno Karabakh ․... Most Popular Rustam Badasyan does not see the danger of a change of government, as he... According to SRC Chairman Rustam Badasyan, the actions of the police during the opposition actions are proportionate. "The actions of the police, at least what... “Do not leave Garik for an hour, Nicole, you will not digest.” The... The situation with the Investigative Committee is tense. The parents of the killed servicemen are protesting. "Let go of Gark, we are all Garik,"... We are stronger, everything will be fine. Arthur Vanetsyan (Video) Today the police acted with more brutal force, but it did not scare any of us, we are stronger, announced the leader of the... 352 citizens were brought to police stations from different parts of Yerevan The participants of the "Resistance" movement are carrying out disobedience in Yerevan, closing streets in different parts. "352 citizens were brought to police stations from... Almost all the detained citizens have bodily injuries. Human Rights Defender (Video) Human rights activist Robert Hayrapetyan and MP from the "Hayastan" NA faction Elinar Vardanyan visited the citizens brought to the Erebuni police station. "Almost all...