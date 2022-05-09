A video is circulating on the Internet, where a group of young people get out of a car and beat old people in one of the bus stops in “Strommash” district of Gyumri. The video shows that one of the old men has an iron bar in his hand. It is not clear yet why the incident took place!

Many claim that after the rally in Gyumri yesterday, a fight was registered, that it was opposition youth who beat the elderly.

Referring to this incident during a rally in the capital today, the organizers denied it, claiming that they had treated their Armenian man well and had not touched anyone.

Edgar Janoyan, Deputy Head of the Public Relations and Information Department of the RA Police, told Aravot.am that materials are being prepared to find out the circumstances of the incident, a criminal case has not been initiated yet.

Nune AREVSHATYAN