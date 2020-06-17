Police: 35,879 administrative proceedings filed for violation of health and safety regulations – Panorama

Armenian law enforcement officers have lodged 35,879 administrative proceedings to date for violating state of emergency rules imposed to support the coronavirus, in accordance with figures from the Police of Armenia.

According to the source, the external service units of the Police continue monitoring the situation through the entire republic to guarantee the implementation of the safety rules and anti-epidemic measures set by the Commandant in charge of the state of emergency.

On June 17, 670 cases of breach of health and safety regulations were recorded and respective protocols were filed.

To remind, according to the new rule effective from June 17, when outside citizens are required to carry a document with them confirming their identity which could be passport, ID or a driver driver’s license.