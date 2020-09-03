Polaroid Originals OneStep+ Black (9010), Bluetooth Connected Instant Film Camera



Price: $139.99

(as of Sep 03,2020 06:08:09 UTC – Details)



The Polaroid One Step+ is a new analog instant camera that connects to your smartphone, unlocking a world of creative photography. Use the integrated Polaroid app to explore fun techniques like double exposures and light painting, take full creative control with manual mode and a remote trigger, or frame your perfect close-up with the additional portrait lens. Download the Polaroid smartphone app from the Apple app store or the Google play Store.

Original Polaroid Format – easy to use – 60-day battery life – powerful flash – self-timer mode

Bluetooth-connected app: full manual control – double exposure – light painting – noise trigger – and more!

Standard & portrait lenses: you can switch between two different lenses. One for portraits so you can take a photo from 1ft to 3ft. The second is the standard lens: photos from 3ft to infinity.

Available for iOS and Android

Compatible with I-type and 600 film