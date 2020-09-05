Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF – Summer Blue (9016)



Price: $99.99 - $84.99

(as of Sep 05,2020 13:18:17 UTC – Details)



Inspired by the original one step camera from 1977, the Polaroid one step 2 is an Analog instant camera for the modern era. It takes a moment and turns it into something you can hold, something you can share, something real.

Easy to use: just point & Shoot. Compose your shot, press the red button and magic will appear! Dimensions: 150 mm (L) x 110 mm (W) x 95 mm (H)

Self-timer function – 60-day battery life: High performance lithium-ion battery (1100mAh),, 3.7V nominal voltage, 4.81Wh

High-quality lens: optical grade Polycarbonate and Acrylic lenses – Lens: fixed focus lens / 0.6m — infinity – field of view: 41 degrees vertical and 40 degrees horizontal

Powerful built-in flash, flash system: vacuum discharge tube strobe – shutter system: Custom design, using precision step motor shutter

Included in box: One-step 2 V camera – USB charging cable – neck strap – User Manual