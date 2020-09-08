Polaroid Originals Box Camera Bag, White (6057)



Price: $36.99

(as of Sep 08,2020 03:04:44 UTC – Details)



Polaroid cameras are pretty little things, but not always convenient when you’re on the move. Fortunately, we made this carry case so you can keep your camera safe wherever you go, and free your hands up for more important things, like drinking macchiato. It’s made from durable 1000 denier Cordura nylon and has a fold over Velcro closure, storage slots for two extra packs of film, and essential Polaroid woven labels, of course. Not bad at all, if we do say so ourselves.

Offical Polaroid branded carrying case for Polaroid box-type cameras.

This stylish yet rugged camera case is compatible with Polaroid Now, OneStep, and 600 series box-style cameras

Design features include fold over flap with secure Velcro closure along with an interior zipper secured pocket

Rear outside pocket is perfect for carrying additional film pack for shooting on the go

High quailty Nylon construction suitable for all Polaroid box-type cameras