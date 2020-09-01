Polar Bottle Breakaway Insulated Bike Water Bottle – BPA Free, Cycling & Sports Squeeze Bottle



Price: $15.00

(as of Sep 01,2020 00:50:19 UTC – Details)





TRI-LAYER INSULATED WATER BOTTLE – Polar Bottle is the original, 100% BPA-free bicycle water bottle. The updated Breakaway Insulated Water Bottle features triple wall insulation, keeping your liquid cooler 2X longer than older models.

HIGH-FLOW, SELF-SEALING CAP – The Breakaway Surge Cap maximizes flow rate and self-seals to eliminate spills and splatter. It’s spill-proof when open and pushes closed for leakproof transport.

DESIGNED FOR BIKE CAGES – Made for cyclists by cyclists, the Breakaway series fits securely in a variety of bottle cages. The new Polar Bottle shape is effortless to squeeze with a unique grip groove and wall design.

EASY TO CLEAN – The innovative Breakaway Surge Cap is two pieces, cap and valve, simply twist and pull for complete access cleaning. Dishwasher safe. When we say easy, we mean it.

MADE IN THE USA – Polar Bottle Insulated Water Bottles are mindfully Crafted in Colorado to reduce environmental impact and support local economies. Designed to last, each one of our water bottles comes with a Lifetime Guarantee.