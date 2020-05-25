Polar bear plays with zoo worker through glass of his aquarium in Belgium

A polar bear and a zoo worker placed on an lovely show through the glass of the animal’s new aquatic enclosure.

The unlikely associates had been filmed taking part in collectively on the Land of the Cold, an Arctic world in western Belgium on the Pairi Daiza zoo.

The zoo worker stands exterior the polar bear’s underwater enclosure and touches the glass to get the large animal’s consideration.

The zoo says it retains polar bears in giant enclosures as a result of their pure habitats are being threatened

As the bear seems on the worker and begins to swim in direction of him he darts to a special location and the bear pauses earlier than altering course.

The pair repeat this routine with the polar bear trying adorably playful and mischievous.

An onlooker movies the interplay and could be very impressed when the polar bear dives down in direction of his good friend from the floor.

The zoo stated: ‘We preserve polar bears, walruses, reindeer and Siberian tigers in enormous enclosures that mimic their pure habitat as intently as doable.

‘We have constructed one of the biggest polar bear enclosures in the world, full with an enormous basin of chilled seawater, the place the general public can even view the animals underwater.

‘In addition, there’s additionally a big ice cave the place the animals can enter and the place the temperature stays completely under freezing level.

‘We constructed The Land of the Cold as a result of these stunning animals, particularly polar bears and walruses, are now not secure in their pure habitats.

‘Both the polar bear and the walrus are extremely threatened by the best hazard on earth, people.

‘Oil drilling in the polar area and maritime transport are additionally endangering this habitat.

‘The Land of the Cold has additionally constructed a huge resort with 50 suites, the place our guests can spend the evening in underwater rooms close to the polar bears and walruses.