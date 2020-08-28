Polar bear kills man in Norway’s Arctic Svalbard islands



Polar bears are required on to land to search for food as sea ice decreases





A polar bear has actually eliminated a man in Norway’s Arctic Spitsbergen island, regional authorities state.

The attack happened at a camping area near Longyearbyen, the primary town of the island in the Svalbard island chain.

People in the location shot the bear, which was discovered dead at the regional airport.

Experts state polar bears’ searching premises have actually lessened as the Arctic ice sheet melts due to environment modification, requiring them into inhabited locations as they search for food.

The man, determined as 38-year-old Dutch resident Johan Jacobus Kootte, was assaulted in his camping tent prior to dawn on Friday and passed away soon later on of his injuries.

Until now just 5 deadly attacks on people by bears had actually been tape-recorded on the islands in the last 50 years.

The latest was in 2011, when a 17-year-old British trainee was eliminated and 4 others were hurt throughout an exploration.

The island chain is house to nearly 3,000 individuals and nearly 1,000 bears, according to the Norwegian …