Polar Aurora Office Chair Leather Desk High Back Ergonomic Adjustable Racing Chair Task Swivel Executive Computer Chair(Red)

Product Description

This Polar Aurora office chair is multifunctional, and this is one of the many reasons why it is so great and comfortable.This office chair extends the full length of the back with support for the shoulders, head, and neck. Our chairs are crafted to perfection and designed to the bodies natural shape, you will find complete comfort.

.

Specifications:

Load Capacity: 280 LBS

Packaging Weight:35.2lbs

Packaging size: 30″x11″x23″

Product Size(Seat):19.2″X20.4″

Product Size(Backrest):20″X28.34″

Seat adjustable height from 16.5″ to 20.47″

Package Includes:

Office Chair

Installation Tool

Installation Manual

Features:

Adjustable seat flexibility

Conventional Tilt Mechanism

Sturdy five star base for good support

Backrest height adjustable down to a comfortable position

Footrest

★ Five Star Casters: The Ergonomic Office Chair can be rotated 360 degree sitting on it and swivel hooded nylon casters roll smoothly without abrasion to the floor or carpet and making no noise that would be a great gaming or working partner for you

★Easy to install: This office chair super easy to put together. It took maybe 10-15minutes, this gaming office desk chair came with all the tools necessary. Load Capacity is 280lbs

★ Adjustable Seat Height: Leather desk office chair , The adjustable seat height can meet your different demands from 18″ to 22″. A suitable seat height can surely maximize your working enjoyment and spark your passion which can totally improve your working efficiency

★ Selected Material: Our Swivel Executive Racing office chair equipped with durable and breathable mesh & high quality PU leather & high density foam covered on the back and sitting area with a soft headrest and padded armrest, bringing you superior comfort during long time working or gaming

★ Comfortable Design: Covering with a superior black wear, this Adjustable Ergonomic Swivel Computer Desk Chair is quite attractive and its seat design has a slightly bent yet comfortable back that enables you to ease your mind and support your back, which is quite conducive to your health during your long work time