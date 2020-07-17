Polar Aurora Gaming Chair Racing Style High-Back PU Leather Office Chair Computer Desk Chair Executive Ergonomic Style Swivel Chair Headrest Lumbar Support/Red



Price: $145.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 03:23:46 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Description:



This gaming chair is multifunctional, and this is one of the many reasons why it is so great and comfortable. This Gaming Chair extends the full length of the back with support for the shoulders, head, and neck. Our chairs are crafted to perfection and designed to the bodies natural shape, you will find complete comfort with its furniture quality PU leather.

.

Details:

Easy to move with caster wheels

Sturdy five star base for good support

Height-adjustable gas spring cylinder

Package including:

1 x lumbar cushion

1 x Headrest pillow

1 x Racing Style Chair

Features:

High quality PU leather

Executive styling to make you feel relax

Headrest pillow and lumbar cushion are included

Tilt Locking mechanism 90-160 degrees angle adjuster

Sturdy five star base & Smooth-rolling color caster wheels

Racing chair made by breathable premium PU leather and high density shaping foam

Dimension:

Seat Area: 19.8 x 20.5 inches (W x D)

Backrest Size: 22.5x 33.5 inches (W x H)

Seat adjustable height:17.3-21.3 inch

High Density Shaping Foam

Thick padded back & seat take this chair to the next level of comfort. Smooth PU leather, added seat cushion, and lumbar & headrest pillows offer added support and comfort.

Sturdy Five Star Base

Heavy-duty base and nylon smooth-rolling casters for great stability and mobility.

Adjustable Height and Rocking Function

Seat adjustable height:17.3-21.3 inch, gaming chair is along with pneumatic seat height adjustment allow for individualized comfort to easily conform to your desk or workstation

Adjust the Angle of the Seat

Our gaming chair can control the amplitude of rocking back and forth when you adjust the knob beneath the seat.

Footrest

NO

✓

✓

NO

NO

NO

Headrest

NO

✓

✓

NO

✓

✓

Lumbar Support

NO

✓

✓

NO

✓

✓

Adjustable Armrest

NO

✓

NO

✓

NO

NO

★ Swivel Function: Ergonomic Gaming Chair equipped with a 360 degree multi directional casters that can move smoothly and quietly on floor

★ Upgrade Version: Racing Style Gaming Chair will provide extreme comfort with padded cushion and allow you to have a more enjoyable gaming experience

★ Recline Function: High Back Office Gaming Chair is specially designed to be locked at any angle between 90-160 degree in order to provide a comfortable and relaxing experience when working or gaming

★Adjustment Function: Leather gaming chair is along with pneumatic seat height adjustment allow for individualized comfort to easily conform to your desk or workstation

★Ergonomically Design: Gaming Office Chair is made of high durable PU leather with removable headrest and lumbar support. It has a high backrest which ensures proper alignment and support for your back and neck. It will cost you about 10-15mins to assemble the executive swivel chair, which supports up to 300 lbs