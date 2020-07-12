Poland’s presidential runoff election too close to call, early results show

Turnout for the election was 52.1 %, up 4 points from the first round of voting on June 28, the State Electoral Commission said. The election was in the pipeline for May but health problems amid the coronavirus pandemic prompted the delay.
Leader of Poland’s right-wing ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski, left, wearing a face mask for protection contrary to the coronavirus, casts his ballot in the presidential election runoff in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, next to a guy wearing a face mask of Kaczynski’s likeness. The ruling Law and Justice party is backing the reelection bid of incumbent conservative President Andrzej Duda, contrary to the liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. Latest opinion polls suggested that the runoff will be decided by a very narrow margin. (AP Photo)
“This is a civic duty but also a privilege because this is a very important election,” Trzaskowski said after voting. “I hope the turnout will really be high.”
Presidential candidate Rafal Trzaskowski accompanied by his wife Malgorzata arrives to cast his vote throughout the presidential election runoff in Rybnik, Poland, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Voting started Sunday in Poland’s razor-blade-close presidential election runoff between your conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda and liberal, pro-European Union Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
The first round of voting saw Duda win 43.5 % to Trzaskowski’s 30.5 percent of the votes, but the winner must have an easy majority to win.
The result will determine which one of two starkly different paths Poland may possibly follow within the next couple of years.
Candidate in Poland’s tight presidential election runoff, incumbent President Andrzej Duda talks to reporters after having cast his ballot at a polling station in his hometown of Krakow, Poland, on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Conservative Duda is running against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and latest opinion polls suggest the race will soon be decided with a very narrow margin. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
If reelected, Duda’s right-wing Law and Justice Party will have a way to manage its hold on just about all key instruments of power in the world. A win for the challenger would see him in power to veto laws pushed through by the conservatives and help ease tensions with European officials.
“We should vote because otherwise we have no right to complain about our politics,” said Eugeniusz Kowalski, 67, a retired office clerk, after voting in Warsaw.
Voters cast their ballots soon after polling stations open in Poland’s tight presidential election runoff between conservative incumbent President Andrzej Duda and liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, in Lomianki, near Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Latest polls showed that the race could be decided with a very small margin. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Duda and his party won popularity through a welfare program that improved the lives of numerous impoverished families, particularly people that have children and retirees, nevertheless they have also drawn criticism from European Union (EU) leaders for supposedly using political influence on the justice system and media in Poland, all while deepening rifts on urban liberals and the LGBT community.
Trzaskowski vowed to close the social rifts and to carry on the benefits policy. His support is strongest in larger cities and among more highly educated people.