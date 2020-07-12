Poland’s presidential runoff election too close to call, early results show

Turnout for the election was 52.1 %, up 4 points from the first round of voting on June 28, the State Electoral Commission said. The election was in the pipeline for May but health problems amid the coronavirus pandemic prompted the delay.

“This is a civic duty but also a privilege because this is a very important election,” Trzaskowski said after voting. “I hope the turnout will really be high.”

The first round of voting saw Duda win 43.5 % to Trzaskowski’s 30.5 percent of the votes, but the winner must have an easy majority to win.

The result will determine which one of two starkly different paths Poland may possibly follow within the next couple of years.

If reelected, Duda’s right-wing Law and Justice Party will have a way to manage its hold on just about all key instruments of power in the world. A win for the challenger would see him in power to veto laws pushed through by the conservatives and help ease tensions with European officials.

“We should vote because otherwise we have no right to complain about our politics,” said Eugeniusz Kowalski, 67, a retired office clerk, after voting in Warsaw.

Duda and his party won popularity through a welfare program that improved the lives of numerous impoverished families, particularly people that have children and retirees, nevertheless they have also drawn criticism from European Union (EU) leaders for supposedly using political influence on the justice system and media in Poland, all while deepening rifts on urban liberals and the LGBT community.

Trzaskowski vowed to close the social rifts and to carry on the benefits policy. His support is strongest in larger cities and among more highly educated people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.