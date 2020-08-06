Poland’s financy ministry has $34 billion on its accounts at end July By Reuters

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s Finance Ministry had 127 billion zloty ($3432 billion) on its accounts at the end of July, Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski stated on Thursday.
Koscinski likewise informed state radio that he saw the economy contracting 4.6% in 2020 prior to it grows 4% next year.
In his viewpoint, inflation will decrease in the 2nd part of2020 He utilized the figure of 3.3%, however did not define an amount of time.
