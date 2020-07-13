Poland’s Duda holds slim lead in presidential election, exit polls suggest – Panorama

Poland’s incumbent President Andrzej Duda holds a slim lead after Sunday’s presidential election, in accordance with three exit polls.

A remaining exit ballot on Monday confirmed Mr Duda, an ally of the conservative authorities, with 51% of the vote, BBC News reported.

He was pitted towards the socially liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

The vote has been broadly seen as a battle for the nation’s future in addition to its strained relations with the European Union.

Mr Trzaskowski acquired 49.6% of the vote, in accordance with the primary exit ballot, which pollster Ipsos mentioned had a margin of error of two proportion factors.

But two additional polls have proven a wider margin between the pair.

A second ballot – combining exit ballot knowledge with partial official outcomes – urged Mr Duda acquired 50.8% of the vote, whereas a 3rd confirmed 51% p.c, with a margin of error of 1 proportion level.

Official outcomes are anticipated in a while Monday. It appears set to be the closest presidential election in Poland for the reason that fall of communism in 1989, the BBC’s Warsaw correspondent Adam Easton stories.

“I want to thank everyone that voted for me,” Mr Duda mentioned shortly after the primary exit ballot was introduced.

Mr Trzaskowski advised his supporters: “The result has probably never been so close in Polish history, we’ve never felt the power in our vote so much.”

Mr Duda mentioned turnout was practically 70%, which, if confirmed by election officers, could be a report excessive for a presidential election in the nation.